Newly-engaged Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha oblige fan with selfie on London streets; Video goes viral

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha made headlines after they made their first appearance together in the city in March this year. After several dating reports, the couple finally put speculations to rest as they officially announced their union recently. On May 13, the duo got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Delhi with family members and close friends in attendance. Now, days after their engagement ceremony, a video of Parineeti and Raghav surfaced on social media and it seems like they are holidaying in London currently.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's video from London goes viral

In the viral video, Parineeti is seen sporting a pink jacket paired with a white t-shirt and latex pants. She has tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with cool sunnies. On the other hand, her husband-to-be is seen wearing a cool high-neck t-shirt with formal pants. The love birds look all things adorable together. The newly-engaged couple is seen obliging a fan with a selfie while exploring the London streets. The text on the video reads, "Surreal fan moment with Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha'. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Parineeti recently revealed that she knew Raghav is the one for her after she met over a breakfast date. She shared pictures from the ceremony and wrote, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

Work front

Parineeti will be soon seen in Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Capsule Gill with Akshay Kumar in the pipeline.

