Newly married Athiya Shetty papped for the first time post wedding with KL Rahul; Watch VIDEO
Athiya Shetty, the Bollywood actress who recently tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul, was recently spotted at a salon in Mumbai. Watch the video...
Athiya Shetty, the popular star kid-turned-actress has been making headlines lately after she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul. The Mubarakan actress, who is the daughter of senior actor Suniel Shetty and entrepreneur Mana Shetty, entered wedlock with the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team in a traditional ceremony that was held on January 23, Monday. The wedding, which was an intimate affair, was held at Suneil Shetty's Khandala residence Jahan, in the presence of family members and a few close friends.
Athiya Shetty papped for the first time after her wedding
The Nawabzaade actress was papped for the first time after her wedding to KL Rahul, on January 28, Saturday. In the video which is now circulating on the internet, Athiya Shetty is seen leaving a famous salon in Mumbai after a session. In the video, the new bride was seen in an oversized striped shirt, which she teamed up with a pair of white distressed denim trousers, black sandals, and minimal accessories. Athiya was also seen flaunting her beach-waved hair and wedding mehendi in the video, as the paparazzi congratulated her on her wedding.
Check out Athiya Shetty's first video post-wedding, below:
Athiya Shetty's wedding look
The actress has set major wedding fashion goals with her chic, modern wedding look. Athiya Shetty opted for a pastel pink lehenga with chikankari work which is designed by Anamika Khanna, for her big day. The gorgeous wedding lehenga is entirely handmade, handwoven, and made in silk with zardozi and jaali work. The veil and dupatta, on the other hand, are made of silk organza. Reportedly, it took almost 10,000 hours to make, which means 416 days to create Athiya Shetty's exquisite wedding lehenga which has received a big thumbs up from the fashion enthusiasts.
