Newly married Athiya Shetty papped for the first time post wedding with KL Rahul; Watch VIDEO

Athiya Shetty , the popular star kid-turned-actress has been making headlines lately after she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul . The Mubarakan actress, who is the daughter of senior actor Suniel Shetty and entrepreneur Mana Shetty, entered wedlock with the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team in a traditional ceremony that was held on January 23, Monday. The wedding, which was an intimate affair, was held at Suneil Shetty's Khandala residence Jahan, in the presence of family members and a few close friends.

The Nawabzaade actress was papped for the first time after her wedding to KL Rahul, on January 28, Saturday. In the video which is now circulating on the internet, Athiya Shetty is seen leaving a famous salon in Mumbai after a session. In the video, the new bride was seen in an oversized striped shirt, which she teamed up with a pair of white distressed denim trousers, black sandals, and minimal accessories. Athiya was also seen flaunting her beach-waved hair and wedding mehendi in the video, as the paparazzi congratulated her on her wedding.

Check out Athiya Shetty's first video post-wedding, below: