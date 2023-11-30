Newly married duo Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram make for perfect couple in FIRST PIC after their wedding

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has finally found the love of his life, actress Lin Laishram, with whom he recently got married. The couple got hitched in a beautiful traditional wedding, and the pictures made our hearts melt. After their wedding ceremony yesterday, a picture of the newly-wedded couple has surfaced online.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram pose together after their traditional wedding

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram won the internet after they posted the official pictures of their Manipuri wedding, which took place on November 29. Everyone was swooning with happiness at seeing them look like royalty, dressed in traditional attire for the Meitei ceremony. Now, we got hold of the couple’s first look after they officially became husband and wife.

In the photo, Lin looked beautiful in the pink and gold salwar-kameez set. She added the oomph factor to her already pretty outfit by adding a heavy dupatta on it. The Sarbjit actor, on the other hand, flaunted his million-dollar smile in a crisp white shirt, beige pants, and matching shoes.

Take a look:

About Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding

The groom flew to Imphal, Manipur, to tie the knot with his wife, with their close family and friends in attendance following Manipuri rituals. It was hard to take our eyes off the couple as they looked out of the world on their D-day. While the Highway actor was seen in a white dhoti-kurta, a matching scarf, and a traditional turban, his wife Lin donned a magnificent potloi for her rituals.

Randeep Hooda revealed why he got married in Lin Laishram's Manipuri tradition

In an interview before his wedding, Randeep shared that he felt respectful to marry in the bride's tradition. He added, "Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something, but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."

The actor was also a little nervous and wished he wouldn't goof up while performing the rituals. "I hope I don't make any mistakes. And we have been talking about their culture, Manipuri culture, and all that for a long time. I am really looking forward to it and hope that all goes well. I am praying for our happy future and lots of kids and lots of abundance. Yes, it's east meets west. It's like a traditional or cultural exchange."

