Newly married Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar make their FIRST appearance as husband and wife; PICS

Almost two days after they took vows in a super intimate ceremony, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar made their first appearance as husband and wife on Monday evening. For the unversed, Farhan and Shibani got married at Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandal amidst their closest friends and family members.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed earlier that the couple will be registering their civil marriage today. For the same, the couple as well as their friends and family gathered at Farhan and Zoya's residence in Mumbai. Farhan and Shibani twinned in shades of gold and blush pink and simply looked stunning.