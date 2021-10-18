Newly married Rhea Kapoor shares views on Karwa Chauth: 'Not something Karan or I believe in'

Ahead of Karwa Chauth 2021, Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor who recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani shared her views. The producer took to her Instagram story and shared a long post, through which she refused to take part in the Karwa Chauth fasting and also turned down any related collaboration ahead of the festival.

Newly married Rhea stated that she and her husband don’t agree with the customs and beliefs of the festival. "Hi. Happy Sunday. Respectfully please don't reach out to me for karva chauth gifting or collabs. It's not something Karan or I believe in. We respect other couples who partake and can even enjoy the festivities while they do. It's just not for me. Or us. So the last thing I want to do is promote something I don't believe in and don't really agree with the spirit it comes from."

She further added, “For now I feel like if we take care of ourselves and each other we should be good. I only write this because it seems random strangers feel the need to aggressively convince me that I'm being ‘silly’, ‘have to do it’, 'it's my first'. No, thank you. let's move on? If you read this thank you for giving a sh*t. I hope you enjoy your Sunday."

A few days back, Karan took to his Instagram handle and revealed the 'true story' of how he fell madly in love with the producer. "True story: we met on a movie set, she was new, I tried to bully her, ended up falling madly in love," Karan wrote alongside the pics. Rhea and Karan’s wedding took place on August 14 in an intimate wedding ceremony with close friends and family members.