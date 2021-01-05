Newlywed Ali Abbas Zafar introduces wife Alicia on social media for the first time

Just-married filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Tuesday introduced his wife Alicia on social media, with a photo he shared on Instagram.

Along with the picture that captures Zafar with Alicia, he wrote: "1,400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al-Zahra's, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face, I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life."

In a separate post, the filmmaker shared a family photo with his wife and parents. "Welcome to the Family," he wrote.

Bollywood celebrities , Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Sayani Gupta, , Dia Mirza, Gauhar Khan and Tisca Chopra, besides other netizens, showered the couple with love and wishes.

Zafar's next is the nine-part series titled "Tandav". The series, created and directed by Zafar, features , Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sunil Grover among others.

Credits :IANS

