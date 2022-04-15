Newlywed Alia Bhatt's sleek mangalsutra with Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number 8 grabs spotlight; PHOTO

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took their 5-year-long relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14 at the actor’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate ceremony and was only attended by close friends and family members. The new bride took to her social media handle and shared some dreamy pictures from her special day. Their pictures have taken the internet by storm and details of their wedding outfits are just coming in. From Alia’s big diamond ring, her mangalsutra to her unique kaleeras, everything is just dreamy. And, now a fan had noticed that Alia’s mangalsutra has a number 8 connection. For those unaware, 8 is Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number. Interestingly it also signifies ‘infinity’.

For their wedding, Alia and Ranbir twinned in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits. Alia Bhatt ditched the mainstream lehenga and wore a hand-dyed ivory organza saree. As Alia shared some good closeups with Ranbir, if you zoom into them, you can find that her sleek mangalsutra features hubby Ranbir’s lucky number.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to commemorate her and Ranbir's special day by sharing romantic wedding snaps of the couple with a caption that won millions and millions of hearts.

She wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

ALSO READ: Bride Alia Bhatt’s unique 'Kaleeras' featured hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number 8; PHOTO