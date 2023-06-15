Newlywed Ashish Vidyarthi drops happy picture with wife Rupali Barua from their vacay; Fans shower love

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi left everyone surprised in May this year after he announced his second marriage. He got married to Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in an intimate ceremony in Kolkata. Days after their wedding, Ashish and Rupali jetted off to an undisclosed location for a dreamy holiday. On Thursday morning, Ashish took to social media and shared a happy picture with his wife Rupali.

A peak into Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua's holiday

In the picture, Ashish and Rupali are seen sitting on a bus in their casual outfits. They are all smiles as they pose for the camera. Without revealing the location, Ashish wrote, "Thank you dear Dosst, for your love and wishes.. Alshukran Bandhu.. Alshukran Zindagi. Thank you Tintin for this beautiful capture!" Have a look:

After he shared the post, fans were seen showering love and congratulating them on the new beginning. Some of the fans guessed that the couple was in Singapore. A fan wrote, "Welcome to Singapore! Hope we can meet." Another fan wrote, "Aww this is sooo cute sir. love it." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Ashish was trolled after he announced his wedding to Rupali. It was reported that he remarried at the age of 60. But he shared a video on Instagram and clarified that he is 57 currently and Rupali is 50. He also revealed how he met Rupali in the video. He was heard saying, "I met Rupali Barua. We started chatting, then met a year back. We felt something interesting about each other and thought that we could be walking together as husband and wife. Therefore, Rupali and I got married. She is 50 and I am 57, not 60, but age doesn't matter my friend. Each one of us can be happy. Just wanted to let you know, let's keep moving with respect, how people are living their lives."

Ashish was previously married to Rajoshi Barua. The duo has a son named Arth.

