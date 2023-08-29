Newlywed Ashish Vidyarthi gives sweet glimpse into Rupali Barua and his first Onam celebration; WATCH

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi shocked everyone when he tied the knot for the second time with Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in the month of May, this year. The actor got married in an intimate ceremony in Kolkata and shared pictures of the same on his social media handle. Today on the occasion of Onam, the actor has again taken to his social media handle and shared a video with his second wife. This is the duo’s first Onam festival after their wedding.

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua celebrate their first Onam together

On the occasion of Onam, veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi took his new wife, Rupali Barua to his hometown Kerela, to celebrate the festival together for the first time after their marriage. The actor dropped a video in which the duo can be seen in ethnic wear, explaining the importance of Onam. In the caption, he wrote, “Amidst the melody of Onavillu, the Pookalam flower arrangement welcomes ever so brightly... the aroma of sadhya beckons fond memories. Onam promises a world painted with shades of joy, prosperity, and boundless affection. Let the legacy of our beloved King Mahabali serve as a beacon, illuminating our path towards righteousness and benevolence. On this divine occasion, the entire team of Avid Miner Family, Rupali, and I extend our warmest wishes.... Onashamsakal to you and your dear ones! #onashamsakal #onam #onamcelebration #onam2023.” WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Ashish Vidyarthi revealed how he met Rupali Barua and why he wanted to tie the knot with her

Post the wedding of Ashish and Rupali, the actor shared a video message revealing how and why he ended his marriage with his first wife, Rajoshi Barua. He revealed that both of them have mutually decided to ‘walk separately but remain amicable.’ He also spoke about his second wife and how he met her and why he wanted to get married again. The actor said, “I had a firm belief that I want to get married because I want to travel with somebody. So, I literally get the word out in the universe. I was at that point 55 and I said I want somebody to get married to. And that’s how I met Rupali Barua. We got chatting, we met a year back and then we discovered something interesting about one another and we thought we could be walking together as husband and wife, and therefore, Rupali and I got married.”

He also clarified that his age isn’t 60 but 57. “She is 50 and I am 57, not 60, but age doesn’t matter my friend. Each one of us can be happy, whatever the age.”

The veteran actor finally urged the people to respect everyone’s life choices and decisions.

