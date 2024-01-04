Newlywed Ira Khan wears 'bride-to-be' headband as she drops pic with hubby Nupur Shikhare, but here's a catch

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently got married to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by their respective family members and close friends and it was covered extensively by the media. Just a day after their big day, Ira took to her social media to share a new picture with her hubby. The adorable picture is a selfie with a catch to it.

Ira Khan shares PIC with Nupur Shikhare

Yesterday, on December 3rd, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot. Today, just a day later, she took to her Instagram stories to share a cute selfie with her hubby. The interesting catch about this picture is the headband on Ira which reads 'bride to be.' However, in the picture that she shared, she has slashed 'to be' and only 'bride' is visible.

Take a look at her picture!

About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan got married to fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare on December 3rd. Ditching the conventions, Nupur in a unique way. He was seen jogging all the way from Santacruz to Bandra in Mumbai to reach the wedding venue on time.

Ira looked beautiful as she donned a deep blue blouse paired with pastel pink harem pants accompanied by a matching dupatta. Nupur once again went against the tide and opted for a black vest and white shorts along with green sneakers. He was in the same outfit when the couple signed the wedding registration documents. Later, he hanged into a blue sherwani. The event was attended by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta as well as Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. At one moment, Aamir was seen kissing his ex-Kiran Rao at the event.

Advertisement

Nupur and Ira were in a relationship for quite some time and he proposed to her in 2022 at a triathlon. In November 2022, the couple hosted an engagement ceremony which was attended by their close friends and family members. The guests included Imran Khan, Kiran Rao, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, etc.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding updates: Aamir kisses Kiran Rao while posing with newlyweds