Newlywed Kunal Rawal shares PHOTO with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput from his marriage function

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of Bollywood's cutest couples and a wonderful example of a match made in heaven. Since their wedding, the two have never missed an opportunity to share a glimpse of their married lives with their followers. The two always make headlines with their adorable pictures together and love to have hilarious banter on Instagram. They are goofy, cute, and gorgeous. Also, they are so in love that it just gives us hope that soul mates do exist. Yesterday, newlywed Kunal Rawal shared more wedding photos and the one that caught everyone's attention was the photo featuring him with Shahid and Mira.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attended Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding function. The wedding function was an intimate affair where only the close ones were invited. Earlier yesterday, Kunal shared photos from his wedding function and the one that caught everyone's attention was the photo featuring him with Shahid and Mira. In the photo, Shahid and Mira were all smiles as they posed with Kunal. Shahid and Mira, both dressed in whites, as part of the dress code. Shahid also wore a yellow turban and it looked great on him.

Kunal also shared a group photo which also featured Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, along with Shahid and Mira, apart from many others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the much-anticipated film Jersey. The movie was the official Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama which had Nani in the lead. He now has Raj & DK’s web series titled Farzi. He will be sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi, Regina Cassandra, and Raashii Khanna. He will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's next action film, which is contemplating a direct to digital release. Mira Rajput has also put her Instagram to great use as she is taking up many branding offers. Kunal Rawal married his long time love Arpita Mehta on 28th August, and it was attended by many celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Anshula Kapoor apart from Shahid and Mira.

