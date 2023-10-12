Newlywed Mahira Khan drops vibrant PICS from her mehendi ceremony; Overjoyed fans ask to play YJHD song Kabira

Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is enjoying the blissful phase after she got married to businessman and her long-time beau, Salim Karim. The actress known for her Bollywood movie, Raees co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, has been sharing enchanting photographs and videos from her dreamy intimate wedding. The visuals ever since have been sending social media into a state of frenzy. Once again, the actress dropped vibrant photos from her haldi ceremony, which are all about love and celebrations.

Mahira Khan shares vibrant pictures from her mehendi ceremony

The Raees actress Mahira Khan, a few minutes back, dropped scintillating pictures from her haldi ceremony which took place on September 30. In a series of pictures shared on her social media, the beautiful bride can be seen in a yellow organza saree with a similar stonework on the blouse. The saree has been designed by renowned Pakistani designer, Khadijah Shah, as she mentioned in her caption too. Carrying a minimal look, Mahira opted for matching bangles in one hand with hair tied in a braid, however, one of the pictures features the actress in an open hairdo while sitting on a swing. Mahira carried a minimal henna on her hands while she was happily posing with her friends.

Mahira captioned the post, “My Khadija made this sari for me…Pray for you everyday, K @elanofficial 30.09.23”

Take a look!

Fans react to the post shared by Mahira Khan

The post shared by the actress once again attracted a great deal of attention. Her overjoyed fans started to pour love for her in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Alexa! Play “Kabira (encore)” from YJHD”.

Another fan commented, “My darling...aap kisi bhi jode mein achi lagti hai, lekin iss mein "zarde ki daig" lag rahi hai...Loving the vibessssss”.

A third fan wrote, “Uffffffffffffff!!! MASHA'ALLAH MASHA'ALLAH soooooo piyaari”.

A while ago, the actress also shared a video that captured the happy and beautiful memories from the event. In the video, the actress could be seen making her way while walking towards her now husband Salim under a phoolon ki chadar, carried by her brothers and her son Azlan.

Earlier married to Ali Askari, Mahira Khan got married for the second time to Salim Karim, on October 1. The intimate wedding took place at the Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

