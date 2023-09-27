Newlywed Parineeti Chopra flaunts custom veil with hubby Raghav Chadha’s name; see PIC

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in Udaipur on the 24th of September. Their grand wedding ceremony witnessed minimalistic decorations and needless to say, the simple yet eye-catching outfit of the bride totally stole the show. Donning a golden floor-length lehenga paired with jewelry with green stones, Parineeti looked like a dream. While her outfit was spectacular, what caught everyone’s attention was her veil which carried Raghav’s name in Hindi, being an embodiment of their eternal love story, and recently, Parineeti shared a closeup of the same.

Parineeti Chopra shares a closeup of her veil with Raghav’s name in Hindi

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday afternoon, Mrs Chadha shared a closeup picture of her customized veil, which had Raghav’s name on it in Hindi. It can be safe to say that Parineeti carrying Raghav’s name on her veil is a true representation of the duo’s heartwarming bonding and it has also caught the attention of fans.

Discussing her bridal attire further, Manish Malhotra’s golden creation which Parineeti donned on her wedding day totally had everyone’s hearts. Comprising geometric motifs and rhombus shapes that spread across the skirt of the lehanga, and a blouse that had detailing and pearls attached to it, Parineeti Chopra’s bridal attire received immense appreciation from fans. Moreover, her veil with her husband Raghav Chadha’s name acted as an eye-catcher, leaving fans spellbound.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding pictures

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti and Raghav gave their fans a glimpse of their wedding by posting photographs. While one of the pictures showed the adorable couple walking hand in hand, another one was a gray monochromatic picture wherein the couple was all smiles.

Parineeti wrote in her caption while sharing the post, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time.. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other.. Our forever begins now..”

