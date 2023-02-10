Newlywed Sidharth Malhotra's NEW Instagram display picture features wife Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally made their relationship official as they tied the knot on February 7th at Suryagarh Palace in Udaipur. The couple got married in the presence of family members and close friends from the industry. They shared dreamy pictures on social media as they announced their wedding. Sidharth and Kiara went all out with the celebration as they enjoyed pre-wedding festivities too. Today, Bollywood's IT couple posted their wedding video which is nothing less than a dream. Post sharing the video, the new groom changed his Instagram display picture and it is just too sweet to be missed! Sidharth Malhotra changes his Instagram display picture

Earlier, Sidharth's Instagram DP was his look from Mission Majnu. Now, the actor has replaced it with his and Kiara's wedding picture. He has used the one where both of them are seen greeting each other with namaste at their wedding. The couple truly looks mesmerising. Kiara, on the other hand, is yet to make any changes to her handle. Have a look:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announce their wedding In the wedding pictures, Kiara and Sidharth look madly in love with each other. They were also seen planting kisses on each other's cheeks. Kiara ditched the traditional red lehenga and wore a blush pink ensemble by Manish Malhotra. The actress wore statement jewellery with her outfit. Sidharth looked handsome in a golden sherwani. He also wore a matching neckpiece and a ring. Along with the pictures, the duo wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai". We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Earlier today, they dropped their wedding video which featured their varmala moment. The video started with Kiara making a fairytale entry with her brothers. She was seen dancing her way to Sidharth, who waited for her at the mandap. Post exchanging garlands, the couple sealed the deal with a sweet kiss. Fans can't stop gushing over their mushy banter. Along with the video, the couple wrote their wedding date.

