Newlywed Taapsee Pannu says ‘party de raho ho kya’ as she engages in fun banter with paps; WATCH

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most adored and loved actresses in B-town. Time and again, Pannu has proved her mettle in the industry with her acting skills and versatility. Known for her outspoken and fun personality, the actress never misses a chance to impress her fans. Recently spotted in the city, Pannu engaged in a playful banter with the paparazzi. Check it out here

Taapsee Pannu engages in a fun banter with paps

Taapsee Pannu was recently spotted in the city looking chic in a black maxi dress. In a fun exchange with the paparazzi, a photographer playfully asked her to wait for pictures. Taapsee's response was a cheeky, "What, are you throwing a party for me?" The banter continued with the paparazzi replying, "Oh, you'll be throwing the party for a new car!" to which Taapsee jokingly agreed and said, 'Accha'. The paparazzi then congratulated her on the car and her rumored wedding with long-term beau Mathias Boe.

Check out the video here:

About Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe wedding

Soon after this, The first glimpse of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe from their wedding in Udaipur went viral on Reddit. In the video, Taapsee can be seen making a stunning entrance at the venue, decked up in her traditional red bridal attire, complete with her red chooda, golden kaleeras, and black sunglasses. Accompanied by other ladies under the chadar, Taapsee shook a leg to the beats of the Punjabi tappe, “Ithe pyaar di puch koi naa, tere naal naiyo bolna, tere munh te muchh koi na.”

With a playful gesture, Taapsee joined Mathias on the stage, who looked dapper in an ivory sherwani and had his face covered with the sehra. The bride and groom shared a warm hug and then proceeded with the jaimala ceremony, as rose petals were showered upon them.

Taapsee Pannu on the work front

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has the much-awaited sequel of her movie Haseen Dilruba.

