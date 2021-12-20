Newlywed Vicky Kaushal REACTS as paps wish 'Badhai Ho' at airport for wedding with Katrina Kaif; WATCH

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been in the headlines lately due to his marriage with Katrina Kaif. After days of winning hearts with photos from his royal wedding with Katrina, now, it seems Vicky is off to work. The actor was snapped at the airport on Monday morning as he left for a shoot in Indore. The handsome star was greeted with warm wishes from the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as many wished him for his royal wedding with Katrina.

In the video and photos, Vicky is seen arriving in his car at the Mumbai airport. The URI actor kept it comfy and stylish in casuals as he was off to work. Vicky obliged the paps with photos and took off his mask briefly. He is seen clad in a black tee with grey tracksuit. The actor teamed it up with a black cap, cool sunglasses and white sneakers. As Vicky got out of the car, paps wished him on his wedding with Katrina. The actor said, "Thank you" and then walked towards the airport gate.

Take a look HERE

Recently, Vicky and Katrina were reportedly snapped arriving with parents at their new Juhu home where a puja took place. The newly married couple are all set to be neighbours to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Not just this, recently, Katrina shared a beautiful photo from her vacay with Vicky where she flaunted her Mehendi and chooda. Fans could not stop gushing over the photo and many tried to find Vicky's name in Katrina's Mehendi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is all set to kick off his rom-com with Sara Ali Khan. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan. The duo will reportedly shoot in Indore. On the other hand, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Katrina will be shooting with Salman Khan in New Delhi in January for Tiger 3.

