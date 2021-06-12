  1. Home
Newlywed Yami Gautam gives a peck on her sister Surilie's cheek in THIS unseen video from Mehendi ceremony

An unseen video from Yami Gautam’s Mehendi ceremony has surfaced online and it showed the actress' sweet moments with sister Surilie Gautam.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: June 12, 2021 01:01 am
Last week, Yami Gautam took everyone by surprise as she announced her wedding with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar on social media. For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family members. Later, the newly married couple shared their breathtaking photo from the mandap and shared the happy news with their fans and followers. Since then, the unseen photos and videos from their wedding have been surfacing online, giving us a glimpse of their pre-wedding ceremonies.

Yami’s sister Surilie Gautam has also been dropping some unseen pictures and clips from the actress' wedding. Recently, she shared a reel video from the Mehendi ceremony on her Instagram handle. Surilie made the video on Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan’s popular song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna from the evergreen film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. While Surilie can be seen applying henna on her hands, the Vicky Donor actress is seen sitting & flaunting her Mehendi. Both the sisters also gave each other sweet pecks on the cheeks. Sharing the post, Yami’s sister wrote, “Happiest Days.” One simply cannot miss the radiating smile of the Bala actress in the video.

For her Mehendi ceremony, the Kaabil actress opted for a beautiful orange and golden suit with matching earrings.

Check out the video here:

Earlier, while announcing her wedding, Yami had written, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

Credits :Surilie Gautam Instagram

