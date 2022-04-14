Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get 'love and happiness' from Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the newest married couples on the block. The stars who were dating for almost 5 years have finally gotten hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony today amidst close friends and family. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share the pictures of her and Ranbir and the internet went into a tizzy. Well, many industry friends commented and wished the couple for embarking on a new journey, but what caught our attention was Katrina Kaif’s comment and Vicky Kaushal’s like on her picture.