Newlyweds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor glitter & shine with Karisma Kapoor, pose together at reception party; PIC

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted their wedding bash for close friends from the industry. While several made the guest list, it also included their family members like Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Karisma Kapoor. Ranbir's cousins Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain were also in attendance.

While we have so far only seen celebs arriving at the party in their cars, we got a glimpse of an inside photo. Thanks to social media and fan clubs, we came across an unseen selfie of Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The newly weds are undoubtedly ecstatic and the picture says it all.

Karisma Kapoor also shared the selfie on her Instagram a few moments later and wrote, "Big Love for Mr and Mrs Ranbir Kapoor #aboutlastnight #merebhaikishaadihai."

Take a look:

While Karisma let her hair down and partied, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the shindig. Other stars in attendance included Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria among others. Meanwhile, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a selfie with the groom.

