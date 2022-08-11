Newlyweds Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis look royal in latest VIDEO from their dreamy wedding; Watch

Popular singer Arjun Kanungo tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Carla Dennis. The singer finally got married on August 10, 2022, after almost 7 years of dating. The wedding took place as per Hindu traditions. The wedding was a 3-day affair and their close friends and family members attended their big day. The dreamy photos from D-day have already been circulated on social media and now, Arjun took to his official Instagram handle to share a magical video from his wedding.

In the dreamy video, Arjun and Carla looked royal as they posed wearing their wedding attires. They also shared a kiss in the video, making it more magical and special. While sharing the post, the singer wrote, "(Red heart emoticons) 10/08/22". As soon as he posted the video, fans and friends congratulated the newlyweds in the comment section. Singer Shruti Pathak wrote, "Congratulations you two… wish you lifetime of togetherness. Big love". Singer Tulsi Kumar commented, "Huge congratulations @arjunkanungo @carlaruthdennis".

Check Arjun Kanungo's wedding video here

Earlier, Arjun Kanungo shared photos of him and Carla Dennis looking stunning in their wedding outfits. Sharing these pictures, Arjun wrote, “In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter - Arjun and Carla Kanungo.”

