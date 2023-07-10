Newlyweds Ashish Vidyarthi and wife Rupali Barua enjoy 'glory of togetherness’ in Bali; Fans say, 'Happy honeymoon'

Ashish Vidyarthi and his newlywed wife Rupali Barua have jetted off to Bali, Indonesia for a vacation. On May 25, the veteran actor tied the knot at the age of 57 with the fashion entrepreneur in an intimate ceremony at a Kolkata club. A while ago, the couple shared a lovey-dovey picture from their vacation and it seems like they are on a honeymoon.

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua visit Bali

Taking to her Instagram, Rupali shared the first photo of her and Ashish together from their Bali vacation. The caption reads, "Lit in the glory of togetherness #insta #instagram #instagood #instafeel #instafeelgood #picoftheday #love #loveislove #couple #ashishrupali #lovelife #lifestyle #photography #greenery #instadaily #instalook #life #instasmile."

The photo shows Ashish and Rupali smiling for a photo amidst a picturesque landscape in the background. The actor sported a printed holiday shirt while his wife wore a crochet outfit. Sharing the cute photo, the couple geo-tagged the location as Bali.

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the couple shared the photo, fans reacted to the post and began commenting with lovely words. One wrote, "Have a nice honeymoon, Ashish and Rupali." Another commented, "Happy honeymoon sir." "God bless u both mam nd sir," wrote a third Instagram user. Many fans shared the red heart emoji and wished the couple a 'happy honeymoon.'

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua's wedding

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who has featured in a number of movies such as Soldier, Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai, Ziddi, and others got married for the second time. He tied the knot with fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua. ETimes reported that the couple had a private registry marriage with close family members and friends in attendance.

Meanwhile, the actor was previously married to actor-singer Piloo Vidyarthi. They share a son, Arth Vidyarthi. Ashish and Piloo got a divorce in 2022.

