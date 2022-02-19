Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar vibe to Dil Chahta Hai; Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan join in
In the video, one can see Farhan grooving with Shibani by his side. The bride and groom exude happy and joyful vibes as they are surrounded by their loved ones. While Farhan is dressed in a tuxedo, Shibani opted for a beautiful red gown which she wore with a matching red veil. One can also see Hrithik Roshan dressed in a pastel-hued sherwani. He is seen dancing with his friend and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan. Shabana Azmi can be spotted in the video as well. One can tell that the mood is one of celebrations and fun.
Have a look:
According to a report published in India Today, Farhan made sure to make Shibani feel special on their big day. It was reported that the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor, who is also a brilliant singer, sang the song Tum Ho Toh from his movie Rockstar. This isn’t all. Shibani also dedicated a beautiful number for her husband and performed on John Legend’s All Of Me.
