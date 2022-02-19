Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar vibe to Dil Chahta Hai; Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan join in

Farhan Akhtar and Lovebirdsand Shibani Dandekar are finally man and wife now. After several years of dating, the gorgeous couple made things official as they exchanged wedding vows today in an intimate ceremony, in the presence of family and close friends. As per reports, Farhan and Shibani got married at the singer-actor-filmmaker’s father Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse in Khandala. While the world awaits the newlyweds to share pictures from their D-Day, a sweet inside video has surfaced on the internet where they can be seen vibing to the Dil Chahta Hai title track.

In the video, one can see Farhan grooving with Shibani by his side. The bride and groom exude happy and joyful vibes as they are surrounded by their loved ones. While Farhan is dressed in a tuxedo, Shibani opted for a beautiful red gown which she wore with a matching red veil. One can also see Hrithik Roshan dressed in a pastel-hued sherwani. He is seen dancing with his friend and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan. Shabana Azmi can be spotted in the video as well. One can tell that the mood is one of celebrations and fun.