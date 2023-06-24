Newlyweds Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya share beautiful glimpses as they enjoy honeymoon in Manali-PICS

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol got married to his ladylove Drisha Acharya on June 18, in Mumbai, with their families and close friends in attendance. In the evening, the Deols hosted a grand reception, which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many other celebrities. Now that their wedding festivities have concluded, newlyweds Drisha and Karan jetted off to Manali, Himachal Pradesh, for their honeymoon. Karan has been sharing some beautiful pictures of the scenic views of Manali since yesterday. Today, Karan shared a lovely picture of himself and Drisha posing against a waterfall!

Newlyweds Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya’s PIC from their honeymoon in Manali

Karan Deol has been sharing a number of pictures on his Instagram stories. The first picture shared by him shows a tiny waterfall running through a beautiful landscape. In another picture, Karan Deol is seen looking at the trees and the plants around him. In other pictures, Karan has captured the picturesque landscapes in Manali, and the gorgeous waterfalls. Another picture shows him and Drisha posing for a picture together. They are seen sitting on a rock, with the waterfall in the backdrop. Karan is seen in a black t-shirt and matching track pant, while Drisha is dressed in a black puffer jacket with matching tights and shoes.

Looks like they are having a great time together in Manali! Check out some glimpses shared by Karan Deol on his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Karan Deol shared gorgeous pictures with Drisha Acharya from their wedding reception. In the pictures, Karan is seen dressed in a black tuxedo, while Drisha looks every bit elegant in a heavily embellished beige-golden gown. “Beginning the beautiful journey of love, friendship, bond & growth together Thanks for entering my life as my better half!” wrote Karan, while sharing the pictures.

