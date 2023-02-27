Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun look dreamy in new pics from lunch party in Delhi

Actress Maanvi Gagroo recently got married to her beau Kumar Varun on February 23 in an intimate ceremony. They had a court marriage followed by a sundowner party for their friends from the industry. The newlyweds also hosted a lunch party in Delhi and on Monday, Maanvi shared dreamy pictures on social media. Maanvi and Kumar opted for white outfits the lunch party. Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun twin in white ensembles

In the pictures, Maanvi is seen donning a white lehenga that came with colourful prints. She opted for minimal jewellery and a loosely braided hairdo. She wore floral accessories to complete her stylish hairstyle. On the other hand, her husband wore a white kurta and pajama teamed with a printed jacket. The duo looked all things stunning together in the sun-kissed pictures. Along with the pictures, Maanvi wrote, "#2323 celebrations would’ve been incomplete without an outdoor lunch party in the Delhi winter(ish) sun." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, Guneet Monga, who also got married recently, dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Fans were also seen congratulating the couple. A fan wrote, "Hawwwwttt can’t decide my favourite look!!!" Another fan wrote, "Congratulations maanvi and varun! Maanvi - you just look breath taking in every single picture." Earlier, Maanvi and Kumar announced their wedding on social media by dropping gorgeous pictures from the ceremony. The actress wore a red saree while he donned a sherwani. They wrote, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi."

Meanwhile, Maanvi was last seen in Tripling Season 3 and Pitchers season 2.

