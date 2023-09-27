Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha pen heartfelt thank you note for fans: 'We are bursting with...'

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha’s grand Udaipur wedding over the weekend seemed to be nothing less than a fairytale. Setting the couple goals soaring in the air and leaving the fans spellbound by their impeccable chemistry, the RagNeeti wedding was nothing less than a dream. While the adorable duo had recently shared pictures from their gala wedding ceremony in Udaipur recently, the two have now shared a heartfelt note thanking their fans “for the outpour of love and warm wishes”. Have a look at the profound note shared by Raghav and Parineeti below.

Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra thank fans for outpouring love and warm wishes with a note

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the newlyweds shared a heartwarming note to thank their fans for the constant wishes and showering the couple with non-stop love. “Parineeti and I wanted to take a moment to say THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we've been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless, and we couldn't have been more thankful,” read the note, which ended with ‘love’ and the names of Mr and Mrs Chadha.

Raghav and Parineeti on the work front

While the grand RagNeeti wedding grabbed everyone’s eyeballs during the weekend, what is more captivating is the fact that this wedding embraces the union of politics and Bollywood. While Raghav Chadha has a soaring career in politics, Parineeti is an impeccable Bollywood actress. Notably, while Raghav was earlier a chartered accountant, who collaborated with the Aam Aadmi Party when it was formed, Parineeti had put her feet into the movie industry with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and proceeded to do movies like Meri Pyaari Bindu and Kill Dill.

