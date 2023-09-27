Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to skip honeymoon for THIS reason? Here’s what we know

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chadha had the best time of their lives when they got married on September 24 in Udaipur. Their royal destination wedding saw a handful of celebs and politicians gathered to wish the couple on their big day. After wrapping up all the festivities, the couple received a grand welcome at Raghav’s residence in Delhi. One might think that the newly wedded celebrity couple would want to take a break from all the limelight and spend time together on their honeymoon. But seems like that’s not going to happen for a while.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to skip honeymoon?

An insider recently told Hindustan Times that the couple wouldn’t be jetting off to their honeymoon due to the upcoming shraaddhs. This is also reportedly the reason why their Delhi and Chandigarh reception stands on hold. The source informed, “They have pushed everything to a later date due to shraaddhs (starting September 29). That’s also why they thought of not taking a break and going on a honeymoon. They have pushed all their plans. Meanwhile, Pari is using this time to get to know her extended family and is loving the warmth she’s getting from everyone.”

The Kesari actress is currently enjoying time with her extended family before flying to Mumbai for work. As for the politician, he also has a couple of things lined up owing to the upcoming Winter Session. The source said, “At the moment, Parineeti is spending some quality time with her new family, her in-laws in Delhi, and will soon head back to work in Mumbai. She will resume her work schedule, which includes promotion activities for her upcoming film Mission Raniganj. Also, Raghav has a lot of things lined up with the winter session in Parliament, which is expected to start between November and December.”

Parineeti Chopra to shift base to Delhi?

Since her now-husband Raghav Chadha resides in Delhi, it has also been reported that the Bollywood actress will be partially shifting base to the national capital. Talking about it, the source told HT, “Pari has made up her mind, and will partially shift base to Delhi. She will keep traveling for her work, and shuffle between Mumbai and Delhi, and maintain that work balance. She is happy about this new move in her life.”

