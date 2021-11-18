Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa beam with joy in this UNSEEN pic from their D Day

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are now officially man and wife and their fans can’t keep calm about it. The lovebirds, who were dating each other for around 11 years, tied the knot in a low key ceremony in Chandigarh in the presence of family members and close friends. Ever since then, several pics from the couples wedding ceremonies have been doing the rounds on social media. Amid this, we have got our hands on another beautiful pic of the newlyweds.

The pic was shared by Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub on Instagram wherein he was seen posing with Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha. In the pics, bride Patralekhaa looked ravishing in her red bridal saree with golden embroidery while the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor wore a cream sherwani for his D-Day. The newlyweds were beaming with happiness as they posed with their dear friend. Zeeshan captioned the post as, “Mere bhai ki shaadi…. Two of the most genuine people, marry each other..they are truly made for each other…congratulations @rajkummar_rao & @patralekhaa …much” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub’s post:

Meanwhile, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa also shared beautiful pics from their wedding ceremony on their respective social media handles. The Trapped actor wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond” along with heart emoticons.

