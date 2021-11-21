Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa can’t take their eyes off each other in new romantic reception PHOTO

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot with each other in an intimate wedding ceremony on November 15. Ever since then, romantic photos from their nuptials have taken social media by storm. Now, on Saturday, November 20, a new photo from the couple’s reception party has made its way online. Needless to say, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa look nothing less than royalty in the new photo.

However, what caught our attention was the duo’s sizzling chemistry. The candid photo sees the newlyweds warmly embracing each other as the camera captures them. Both Rajkummar and Patralekhaa sport an infectious smiles as they can’t take their eyes off each other. While Rajkummar Rao looks dapper in a black suit. On the other hand, nayi dulhan Patralekhaa opted for a stunning saree which was heavily accessorised with a statement bandhgala necklace and matching earrings. Hair pulled back in a sleek bun finished the bride’s look.

This photo comes just days after the couple made their wedding official on Instagram. For those unversed, the couple remained tight-lipped about their nuptials until the very last moment. However, the wait was over when the duo shared stunning photos of their marriage online. The lovebirds looked ethereal in their wedding look, but what caught our attention was the bride’s wedding veil.

Patralekhaa imprinted a special message on her bridal wear for Rajkummar Rao in Bengali. The Bengali text says, "Aamar poraan bhora bhalobasha aami tumaaye somorppon korilaam" which means, "I surrender to you my love-filled heart" in English. The romantic note is a testimony that the bride has lovingly opted to surrender her entire life to grow and prosper with the Stree star.

