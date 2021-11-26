Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa parceled personalised notes to friends who couldn’t attend their wedding

After 11 years of togetherness, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in a grand wedding in presence of close friends and family including. The couple welcomed guests from the film industry including filmmakers Farah Khan, Hansal Mehta and actor Huma Qureshi, however many weren’t able to attend their wedding. After returning from their destination wedding in Chandigarh, the couple parceled personalised notes and a box of sweets to their friends.

Masaba Gupta, Rhea Kapoor, and many others took to their social media handles and shared glimpses of the sweet gifts they received from the couple. Sharing the photo, Masaba had written, “Two lovely people coming together. Congratulations”. A few moments back, Rhea Chakraborty also treated her fans with a glimpse of the parcel and wrote, “Congratulations Mrs & Mr @patralekhaa @rajkummar”. The short clip gives a glimpse of a note along with a huge motichoor laddoo box.

“We did it! We are thrilled to let you know, we finally tied the knot after eleven years of being best friends in a beautiful ceremony in Chandigarh. Since circumstances didn’t allow us to be with you on our special day, here’s a little something to celebrate the momentous occasion! All our love, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar,” the note read.

The couple had recently shared a video from their wedding wherein an emotional Patralekhaa said, “Raj, it’s been 11 years but I just feel like I know you since a lifetime and not only this lifetime. I am sure it has been many lifetimes.” Rajkummar added, “We keep saying this to each other but we are soulmates and I truly, truly believe that. Thank you for being my wife.” He continued, “Honestly, it has been 10-11 years but it still feels like we’ve just started dating. We just love each other’s company so much, we thought let’s just do it. Let’s just be husband and wife.”