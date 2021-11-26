Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa take the shimmer glimmer a notch higher in this UNSEEN photo

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa sealed the deal in an intimate wedding on November 15. Just before their wedding, the lovebirds threw a terrific pyjama party wherein they had a gala time with their close friends and family. Now, weeks after their big day, a new photo of the lovebirds from their pyjama party has taken social media by storm.

The picture in question was shared by one of the close friends of the lovebirds. The newlyweds absolutely took their shimmer glimmer a notch higher at the party. While bride Patralekha rocked a golden pleated jacket with shiny rhinestones in her hair. On the other hand, complementing her look, Rajkummar Rao opted for a similar blue pleated ensemble. Their outfits did not just add the glam factor to the party, but also looked extremely comfy. Posing in front of a glitzy background both Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were seen sporting an infectious smile as the camera captures them.

Take a look at it here:

This photo comes just days after the couple made their wedding official on Instagram. For those unversed, the couple remained tight-lipped about their nuptials until the very last moment. However, the wait was over when the duo shared stunning photos of their marriage online. The lovebirds looked ethereal in their wedding look, but what caught our attention was the bride’s wedding veil.

Patralekhaa imprinted a special message on her bridal wear for Rajkummar Rao in Bengali. The Bengali text says, "Aamar poraan bhora bhalobasha aami tumaaye somorppon korilaam" which means, "I surrender to you my love-filled heart" in English. The romantic note is a testimony that the bride has lovingly opted to surrender her entire life to grow and prosper with the Stree star.

