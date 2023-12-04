Newlyweds Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram blend culture and custom in new PICS, cut cake post griha pravesh

Bollywood star Randeep Hooda got married to Indian actress Lin Laishram at a traditional wedding a couple of days ago. As we recover from the hangover of the beautiful images of their wedding the couple shared online, Pinkvilla got hold of some new pictures we bet you haven’t seen yet!

Inside pictures from Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding was nothing short of a fairytale. The fact that the couple got hitched in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur, Imphal got his fans invested in their wedding even more. Well, the photos didn’t disappoint their admirers either. But we got hold of some unseen visuals of the couple having a blast with their friends and families.

The first photo shows the Highway actor helping his mate get ready for his wedding. Randeep can be seen dressed in a white and golden sherwani which he wore for his post-wedding party. Next up is a glimpse of the couple engaged in the rituals followed by several pictures of him while he was on his way to the venue.

Take a look:

There’s also a precious picture of the bride flaunting a million-dollar smile as she posed with an acquaintance. One of them showed the couple having fun getting clicked for the first time after their wedding. In another picture, Randeep and Lin can be seen cutting a cake together. The newlyweds were spotted in the same outfit when they arrived in Mumbai after tying the knot.

Some more photos were shared a couple of days ago. It’s from the happy times they lived with both their families before kick-starting their wedding festivities. In one of them, the entire clan was also seated together to have a delicious meal.

Take a look:

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram to host Mumbai reception on THIS date

Through their official announcement, the couple earlier revealed that after their wedding on November 29, they will be hosting a reception for their industry friends in Mumbai. Well, he finally shared that the expected star-studded event will be happening on December 11.

A source close to the couple told Hindustan Times, “Randeep and Lin have a huge circle of friends as they have worked extensively in Mumbai. So, all of them have been invited. Besides that, Lin’s close friend and immediate family will be traveling from Manipur to Mumbai to attend the reception. Just like their wedding, the couple will stick to their culture and don ethnic Manipuri outfits.”

