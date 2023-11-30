Newlyweds Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram cut three-tiered wedding cake post their traditional Meitei wedding-WATCH

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda got married to his ladylove Lin Laishram in Imphal on Wednesday. They tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding, which was attended by their families and close friends. Last night, they also shared official wedding pictures on Instagram. Post the wedding, a video that surfaced on social media shows the newlyweds celebrating and cutting the cake.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram cut a cake post their wedding

A video that has surfaced on Instagram shows Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram cutting a huge three-tiered cake together, post their wedding. Their family members are seen around them, clapping as the couple cut the cake. Randeep is then seen feeding a small piece of cake to his wife.

While Randeep wore a golden sherwani, new bride Lin Laishram glows in a yellow silk suit. Check out the video below!

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding

Randeep Hooda was dressed as a Manipuri groom in white for his wedding with Lin Laishram. He donned a white kurta and dhoti, along with a white-and-yellow headgear known as koyet. A white shawl was wrapped around him.

Meanwhile, Lin Laishram made for a beautiful traditional Manipuri bride, and she was seen dressed in a Potloi, a cylindrical skirt crafted from thick fabric and bamboo. She wore elaborate golden jewelry, including a long necklace called Likhom, a beautifully embellished headgear, maatha patti, a traditional Meitei headdress crown, and large gold danglers that adorned her ears.

Sharing pictures from their wedding, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram wrote, “From today, we are One,” followed by a heart emoji and infinity symbol.

Randeep and Lin’s wedding rituals took place at Chumthang Shannapung Resort in Imphal. Before the wedding, Randeep spoke with ANI, revealing how he first met Lin. “We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in theatres,” he said. Lin also added that she met Randeep at Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group called Motley and that Randeep was her senior.

