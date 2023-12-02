Newlyweds Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram delight fans with fresh PICS from their traditional Manipuri wedding

Randeep Hooda has stepped into a new phase with the love of his life, Lin Laishram. A couple of days ago, both the actors got hitched in a traditional Meitei wedding in Imphal that became the talk of the town. Now, they have shared new pictures from their post-wedding celebration. Take a look!

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share new pictures from their wedding

On November 29, the internet was flooded with glimpses of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding that happened in Manipur. Now, the couple has delighted their fans by posting new pictures from the celebration. The couple flaunted their million-dollar smile in the images as they looked like royalty in coordinated golden outfits.

For the event, the Sarbjit actor wore a sherwani in white and gold along with a dhoti and traditional dupatta around his neck. His wife, actress Lin, wore a mustard yellow outfit and paired it with a beautifully embroidered silk dupatta. Sharing the pictures, the couple penned, "From 'I' to 'We' in a happily ever after."

Take a look:

About Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding

Soon after their wedding, the couple shared the official pictures from the ceremony that took everyone's breath away. Randeep was seen wearing a white kurta and dhoti, along with a white-and-yellow headgear and a white shawl wrapped around him. As for the bride, she wore a beautiful traditional wedding outfit.

While sharing why he decided to marry Lin according to her Manipuri traditions, the Highway actor told ANI, "It feels very good. I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."

A day after, the couple was papped at Mumbai airport, where they arrived hand-in-hand. The wedding glow was pretty evident in the images. As per the post they had shared on Instagram, the couple is expected to host a reception in Mumbai.

