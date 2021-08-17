Newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani celebrate their ‘Happily Ever After’ in THIS picture

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are head over heels in love with each other. The couple finally made it official as they tied the knot on August 14 in an intimate ceremony with loved ones. Rhea’s close friend Masaba Gupta shared a picture wherein the newlyweds can be seen cutting a cake as they embark on their new journey.

Rhea’s father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor hosted the wedding ceremony at his Juhu bungalow and invited close friends and family. He even came out to greet the media and thanked them for the support. For those not aware, Karan and Rhea have been dating for the past 13 years and have often displayed love for each other on social media platforms. Even before their wedding, Karan fit right in with Rhea’s family and was frequently spotted at their get-togethers. This morning, the newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani both took to their social media accounts to post the first official picture from their wedding. Indeed, both looked happy in the picture. Anil Kapoor also welcomed Karan to his family with a sweet post.

Take a look:

Today, on August 17, a mini wedding reception was held at Anil and Sunita’s home and several B-town friends were invited. Guests included , , Anshula Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra, Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shananya Kapoor and others. Rhea Kapoor looked stunning in a white dress while Karan Boolani opted for a formal suit. Ever since the news of their wedding came out, fans have been eagerly waiting to see their pictures.

Also Read: Newlywed Rhea Kapoor gives us a glimpse of her massive rock and sindoor as she arrives with Karan Boolani