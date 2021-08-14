Newlywed Rhea Kapoor gives us a glimpse of her massive rock and sindoor as she arrives with Karan Boolani

The Kapoor mansion is all lit up for Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding. The entire Kapoor family got together to celebrate the big day. Well, after a lot of wait finally, the first glimpse of Rhea and Karan was out. But, what caught our attention was the faint sindoor and the big ring on her finger.

Yes you heard that right. Rhea Kapoor had a faint streak of sindoor between her hair partition. In the pictures, it looked as if she was trying to hide that from the paparazzi who were eagerly waiting to click the bride and the groom. Another thing that stood out in her pictures were the big diamond ring present on her finger. Although we could not see much of her attire in the pictures as the bride and groom were seated in the car. But, one thing is clear that ’s sister is finally married to her beau of 13 years, Karan Boolani.

Take a look:

Earlier bride’s father, Anil Kapoor, stepped out of his house and personally distributed sweets to all the photographers present there. He looked nothing less than a royal prince. Dressed in a white dhoti and blue kurta, Anil looked fitter than ever.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja too were spotted entering the Kapoor mansion looking like a royal couple. Sonam as always, looked stunning and aced her fashion game at her sister’s wedding.

From , to Shanaya Kapoor, the entire Kapoor family were a part of the big celebration.

It is reported that Rhea and Karan's wedding will be an intimate affair, and the families have been preparing for the same for a while now. In fact, videos of flower decorations and gifts arriving at the Kapoor residence have been doing the rounds on social media since morning. The media reports also suggested that the groom had even visited Rhea at her residence just a day before her wedding.

