Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani host a special party for their closed ones; WATCH VIDEO

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally made their relationship official as they tied the knot on February 7th at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple got married in the presence of family members and close friends from the industry. They shared dreamy pictures on social media as they announced their wedding. Sidharth and Kiara went all out with the celebration as they enjoyed pre-wedding festivities too. Today, Bollywood's IT couple has hosted a special party for their closed ones. Newlyweds Sidharth-Kiara host a special party

Newlyweds Sidharth and Kiara have hosted a special party for their closed ones at the former’s house. In some videos shared by the paps, Kiara’s brother was also spotted making an entry to the house and other guests were also snapped going inside along with bouquets. Well, as per the reports, a grand reception will also held at Mumbai with renowned celebs from the industry marking their presence. Check out the videos here

Sidharth-Kiara share their wedding video Earlier today, they dropped their wedding video which featured their varmala moment. The video started with Kiara making a fairytale entry with her brothers. She was seen dancing her way to Sidharth, who waited for her at the mandap. Post exchanging garlands, the couple sealed the deal with a sweet kiss. Fans can't stop gushing over their mushy banter. Along with the video, the couple wrote their wedding date. Check out the video here

Sidharth-Kiara’s special note for the guests The love birds enjoyed their pre-wedding festivities at Suryagarh Palace with friends and family. Post their wedding, the guests received a special note from Sidharth and Kiara. Pinkvilla exclusively informed about the same. Their note read, "Thank you so much for sharing in the joy of our wedding day. We are so fortunate to have such wonderful family and friends in our lives, who have travelled from near and far to celebrate here with us. Please drink, dance and make memories with us tonight as our first evening as a married couple. With love, Kiara & Sid."

ALSO READ: Newlywed Sidharth Malhotra's NEW Instagram display picture features wife Kiara Advani