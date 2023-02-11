Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani keep it simple for their airport look as they head for Mumbai

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the newlyweds of Bollywood. These lovebirds make one of the most gorgeous couples and their wedding pictures are proof of it. After dating for a long time the Shershaah couple got hitched for life at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace and their wedding video looks straight out of a fairytale. Fans have been gushing over their looks ever since they dropped their first wedding pictures. The couple headed straight to Sidharth’s Delhi home after the wedding and as per reports, they held a reception there. Now the couple is finally all set to leave Delhi and head to Mumbai. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani leave for Mumbai

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as always keep it simple for their airport look. The actor wore a white coloured sweatshirt with red and black stripes in the middle. He paired it with black denim, and black shades and had his swag on point. Kiara on the other hand looked gorgeous in a yellow coloured kurta and palazzo set. Her yellow kurta had white chickenkari work on it and she paired a dupatta of the same colour. She completed her look with a mojdi. Check out the video:

Captain Vikram Batra’s brother to attend Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s reception According to reports in Times Of India, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has a very special guest coming in to attend their Mumbai reception. It is non-other than Vishal Batra. Vishal Batra is Captain Vikram Batra’s twin brother. For the unversed, Sidharth played Captain Vikram Batra’s role in Shershaah. As per the reports, the couple’s Mumbai reception is happening in St Regis Hotel on February 12. It is said that Vishal is quite busy with his schedule hence he was in two minds whether to attend the function or not but his wife convinced him that they should.

