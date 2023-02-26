Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani makes stylish appearance at a red carpet event; See PICS

After keeping their relationship hush-hush for a few years, Shershaah couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. Post their wedding ceremony, the couple hosted grand wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. After that they jetted off for their honeymoon, and were spotted by the paparazzi on 21st February, as they returned to Mumbai. Now, just a few days later, the new bride and groom resumed work. Sidharth has been fulfilling his work commitments and was seen at an event few days back. Kiara, on the other hand has also resumed work. Recently, the newlyweds were spotted at a red carpet event as they looked all glammed up. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani snapped at an event

The newlyweds Sidharth and Kiara were recently snapped at an event where they were seen making stunning appearances. Kiara was seen donning a bright yellow saree and kept her hair wide open. She went for minimal makeup which looked perfect with her ethnic attire. Sidharth, on the other hand looked handsome in his formal fit. He was seen sporting a black shirt and black pant which he carried with a silver coat. Check out their pictures here:

Sidharth Malhotra addressed Kiara Advani as his ‘wife’ at a recent event Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra addressed Kiara Advani as his ‘wife’ at a recent event, and it sent their fans into a meltdown. A video clip from the event is going viral, and the actor is seen talking about his perfume collection. “I have my day perfumes and I have my night perfumes. So this is a big addition to one of my night perfumes and I hope my wife likes it,” he said.

