Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani are all smiles as they make a chic appearance at Mumbai airport-PICS

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7, 2023, in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. Pictures from their wedding broke the Internet! Post the wedding in Jaisalmer, the couple hosted a reception in Delhi, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends from the film industry. All festivities done, Sidharth was clicked by the paparazzi a few days ago, as he resumed work. Now, newly married couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, and the Shershaah couple looked oh-so-gorgeous!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani look chic as they arrive in Mumbai