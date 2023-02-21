Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani are all smiles as they make a chic appearance at Mumbai airport-PICS
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport arrival this evening, and they looked oh-so-chic! Take a look at the pictures.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7, 2023, in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. Pictures from their wedding broke the Internet! Post the wedding in Jaisalmer, the couple hosted a reception in Delhi, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends from the film industry. All festivities done, Sidharth was clicked by the paparazzi a few days ago, as he resumed work. Now, newly married couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, and the Shershaah couple looked oh-so-gorgeous!
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani look chic as they arrive in Mumbai
Sidharth and Kiara looked stunning as they arrived in Mumbai. The couple was seen exiting the Mumbai airport, and while Kiara kept her look simple in a white tank top with matching loose pants, Sidharth looked dapper in a full-sleeved pastel purple t-shirt paired with white pants.
