Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal look chic as they enjoy dinner with friends, family; see INSIDE PICS ft Huma Qureshi, Poonam Dhillon, more

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated each other for seven long and lovely years before they finally tied the know as per civil marriage on June 23. In the evening, the celebrity couple headed to their star-studded reception that saw the likes of Salman Khan, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Richa Chadha, Tabu, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others in attendance.

On June 26, the family and friends of the newly wedded couple hosted a special dinner for the couple in Mumbai. Take a look at some of the inside images from the evening that was!

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal enjoy family dinner in Mumbai

A couple of hours ago, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were spotted entering a restaurant in Mumbai. Dressed in a bright red three-piece set, the actress looked stunning. As for her husband, the Notebook actor looked dapper in a white shirt with black pants.

Take a look:

As they enjoyed the night together, Sinha family friend, Anu Ranjan took to her Instagram stories and shared multiple images with the couple and other guests. The Dabangg actress clicked multiple images with Zaheer Iqbal and her family members, all of which were dropped on social media.

Take a look:

Among the guests who joined in honor of the newly married couple were actress Poonam Dhillon and Sonakshi’s mother Poonam Sinha. The couple’s close pal from the industry, actress Huma Qureshi was also at the intimate party. The Double XL star dressed in a black outfit for the night.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal make an official announcement

After concluding the biggest day of their lives, the couple took to Instagram to share images of their wedding with their fans and followers. The celebs dropped love-filled images from the wedding reception and penned, “Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams.”

They added, “It was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention… we dont know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us.”

Take a look:

While Zaheer gifted his lovely wife a huge diamond ring, it was also reported that the husband gave Sonakshi a BMW i7 electric sedan car which is worth over Rs 2 crores.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha gets BMW Sedan worth Rs 2 crore from husband Zaheer Iqbal as wedding gift: REPORT