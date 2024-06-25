Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal plant a kiss on each other’s foreheads in latest PIC: ‘Universe came together for two people in love’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23 in an intimate ceremony amidst friends and family. The couple later hosted a grand reception bash for their Bollywood friends. Since then, pictures from their wedding have been doing the rounds on the internet and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

Today the Lootera actress shared another set of pictures wearing the attires they chose for their reception party. These pictures are proof that these two newlyweds are heads-over-heels in love with each other and what they have is pure love.