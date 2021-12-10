Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif send ‘Punjabi style’ return gifts to guests post their wedding; PIC

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has been one of the most talked about events in the town for a while now. And the lovebirds are finally man and wife. They took the plunge in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort in the presence of their family and close friends. While Vicky and Katrina’s wedding celebrations were a gala affair, the newlyweds are now on their way to Mumbai with their families. This isn’t all. The couple has also sent out return gifts to the guests who were a part of their celebration.

As per the recent update, Vicky, who is a hardcore Punjabi munda at heart, has been dishing out major Punjabi vibes during the wedding. Not just Katrina was dressed as a proper Punjabi bride, the newlyweds had also sent out heartwarming return gifts to the guests along with a sweet note. The gift box contained sweets including besan ka laddoo, sewayi, gurpaare and matthri. It also had a note attached to the box which read as, “Thank you very much for travelling from near and far to be with us. It meant the world to us that you were here, to be part of the start of the rest of our lives. Our day was everything we dreamed of and morel; your presence, your words, your hugs – they all made our special day even better. We hope you had a great time, as we did. This is just the beginning of many more celebrations together? Love, Katrina & Vicky”.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s return gifts:

Earlier, the newlyweds Vicky and Katrina had treated fans with dreamy first pics from their wedding ceremony and it was sheer love. The couple had posted a similar caption and wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

