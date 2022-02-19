Newlyweds Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur get good wishes from Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Mrunal and others

The month of love, February is turning into a month of weddings in tinselvile. As Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding ceremony is all over the social media, another couple has also got the showbiz industry buzzing. We are talking about Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur who tied the knot on February 18. The couple got married in a traditional ceremony on Friday and took the social media by storm as they shared beautiful pics from their D-Day this noon.

To note, Vikrant took to his Instagram handle and shared love-filled pics with his bride Sheetal from their wedding ceremony which has left everyone in awe. He captioned the post as, “सात सालों का ये सफ़र आज सात जन्मों में बदल गया। इस सफ़र में हमारा साथ देने के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। शीतल एवं विक्रांत 18.02.2022.” Soon, Ranveer Singh took the comment section and wrote, “Blessings” along with multiple red heart emoticons. Vikrant’s Haseen Dillruba co-star Taapsee Pannu also commented, “Finally! So so happy for both of you” along with heart emoticons. Dia Mirza also sent love to Vikrant and Sheetal and wrote, “Dher saara pyaar aur mubarakabad aap dono ko (Lots of love and best wishes to you two)”.

Take a look at celebs wishes for Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur:

To note, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Vikrant and Sheetal had their registered marriage on February 14. This was followed by a traditional low-key wedding. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Vikrant is looking forward to the release of his crime thriller Love Hostel which will premiere on February 25.

