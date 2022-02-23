Newlyweds Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur keep it chic as they arrive for Love Hostel screening; PICS

Newlyweds Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur can’t stop smiling! The couple was papped a few moments back as they arrived for the screening of Vikrant’s upcoming film Love Hostel. For the unversed, Chhapaak fame Vikrant Massey tied the knot with his longtime ladylove Sheetal Thakur on the 18th of February. Although they registered their marriage on the 14th of this month, they had an intimate traditional wedding too, in the presence of friends and family. Now, both Vikrant and Sheetal were papped hand-in-hand as they arrived for the screening of Love Hostel.

The newlyweds kept it quite chic as they arrived at the event. Vikrant was seen looking effortlessly dapper in casuals. The actor donned a white tee-shirt, which he styled with a pair of black trousers. For footwear, he wore a pair of brown shoes. Sheetal, on the other hand, was seen opting for a desi avatar. She looked gorgeous as she wore a blue sharara. Her hair was kept open and her makeup was on point. The vermillion on her forehead and chooda (red bangles) on her wrists elevated her newlywed charm even further. As Vikrant and Sheetal stood hand-in-hand, they smiled and posed for pictures.

Take a look:

Talking about the film, Love Hostel stars Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The crime thriller is all set to release on an OTT platform on the 25th of February. Love Hostel marks Vikrant and Sanya’s first collaboration. Helmed by Shanker Raman, the movie features Bobby Deol as a ruthless mercenary.

