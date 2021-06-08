Newlyweds Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are all smiles as they get clicked for the first time post wedding

Just married Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar make their first public appearance post their wedding. Scroll further to see the pictures.

Prolific filmmaker Aditya Dhar and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 4. The couple announced their wedding by sharing pictures of the wonderful and quaint ceremony. Yami’s event planner has shared some recent pictures of the couple on Instagram as they just made their first public appearance post the wedding. The pictures were clicked in Himachal Pradesh. Both Yami and Aditya are all smiles in the picture as the couple is radiating joy and positivity considering such a big milestone of their life has just occurred. Yami is wearing traditional attire in the picture while Aditya went for a casual look.

In the lovely pictures clicked against the astounding mountain background, Yami is wearing a green saree and elegant jewelry. She completed her look with chooda. In the second picture, Aditya opted for a casual black t-shirt with a batman logo and track pants. After getting married in a private ceremony, The Vicky Donor actress posted a picture from the wedding on Twitter to share the good news with her fans and followers. She captioned it, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya (sic)."

Take a look at the post:

Yami and Aditya worked together in the 2019 blockbuster Uri, where Yami played the character of an intelligence agent who helps Vicky Kaushal’s character in accomplishing the mission for the Indian army. Uri was Aditya’s first directorial feature and the film ended up becoming one of the biggest hits of that year.

Credits :Instagram

