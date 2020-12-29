Newlyweds Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have a blissful time & enjoy their honeymoon in Dubai; PHOTOS

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree shared some pictures from their Dubai honeymoon on social media. Take a look.

Indian team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal got married to choreographer Dhanashree Verma on December 22 in Gurugram. The pictures of their dreamy wedding had immediately gone viral. Fans and cricketers were showering love and blessing to the couple. Dhanashree Verma was looking gorgeous in maroon coloured lehenga. Her makeup and jewellery everything was on the point. Yuzvendra also complimented his better half. He opted for ivory coloured sherwani with a maroon turban. The couple looked every bit royal at their wedding.

And now, the newly married couple has headed to Dubai for their honeymoon. They are enjoying their some private time from the hectic wedding ceremonies. Giving a glimpse of their romantic honeymoon, Yuzvendra Chahal shared some pictures on social media. In the picture, both look happy and are seen enjoying each otherâ€™s company. Dhanashree is seen flaunting her chooda sitting next to her hubby Yuzvendra. Dhanashree is a popular YouTuber and dancer. Their engagement pictures during lockdown came as a surprise to fans. Dhanahsree was wearing a purple coloured lehenga and was looking very beautiful.

As reported in the media, Dhanashree had said that her relationship with the cricketer has grown during the lockdown.

Dhanashree also runs a dance school named Dhanashree Verma Dance Company. She rose to fame with her dance videos.

Also Read:Â Newlyweds Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree pose happily with Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Reddy & others; Inside PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Dhanashree Verma Instagram

Share your comment ×