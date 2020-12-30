  1. Home
Newlyweds Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree join MS Dhoni & Sakshi Dhoni for dinner; Say 'Felt like home'

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, who got married on December 22, are currently in Dubai for their honeymoon. They met up with MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni recently and their photos are going viral on the internet.
Mumbai
Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree with MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni Newlyweds Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree join MS Dhoni & Sakshi Dhoni for dinner; Say 'Felt like home'
Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married on December 22 in a traditional ceremony in Gurugram. The couple is in Dubai on their honeymoon and is sharing pictures on their social handles from their romantic getaway. Recently, Chahal and Dhanashree were invited for a dinner by former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. It is to be noted here that Dhoni and Sakshi are also enjoying their vacation in Dubai. Chahal and Dhanahsree shared pictures from the dinner party.

Chahal took to Instagram to share pictures with both Dhoni and Sakshi and wrote, ‘Extremely happy & blessed’. While his wife Dhanashree also shared pictures on Instagram from the dinner party. "Extremely blessed That’s all I can say. Thank you @mahi7781 @sakshisingh_r for a lovely dinner. Felt like home," she wrote. In the photos from inside their dinner in Dubai, newlyweds are seen happily posing with Sakshi and MS Dhoni. The pictures of Chahal and Dhanashree have been going viral ever since their wedding. Both looked very beautiful at the wedding.

Chahal and Dhanashree had dated for some time and got engaged in August this year. Their engagement came as a surprise for fans.

Take a look at the picture:

Dhanashree is a well-known choreographer and Youtuber. She posts her dance videos on her channel. Apart from dancing, Dhanashree is also a very experienced dentist. She rose to fame after her Tik Tok videos went viral.  Chahal will be seen playing next for Team India in the upcoming series against England which is scheduled to kick off in February next year.

Also Read: Newlyweds Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have a blissful time & enjoy their honeymoon in Dubai; PHOTOS

