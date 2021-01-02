Newlyweds Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree ring in 2021 in style; Latter wishes to 'annoy' hubby with happiness

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma recently took to their social media handles to share a few pictures of their New Year celebration in Dubai. The couple has been sharing glimpses from their honeymoon in Dubai on social media.

A few weeks ago, Indian cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal started a new inning of his life with wife, Dhanashree Verma. The duo tied the knot on December 22, 2020, in a traditional ceremony with friends and family in Gurugram. Post that, they jetted off to Dubai for their honeymoon in Dubai. The couple recently celebrated the New Year in the UAE. Chahal’s wife Dhanashree took to her Instagram handle to share some glimpses of their New Year celebration. She has shared some stunning pictures with hubby Yuzvendra, in which both of them are looking extremely stylish.

In the pictures, Dhanashree can be seen flaunting a metallic leather dress. She paired it with black long boots and a leather jacket. She kept her tresses open and to complete the overall look she also opted for a cute sling bag. While her hubby Yuzi can be seen sporting blue denim jeans with a white t-shirt and black jacket. In one of the pictures, the newlyweds can be seen cutely staring into the eyes of each other and smiling. While sharing the same, Dhanashree wrote, “Happy new year. Going to annoy you with happiness & lots of positivity #2021.” Take a look:

On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal has also shared a similar picture from their New Year celebration on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Happy new year.”

Happy new year pic.twitter.com/glWBsINLME — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 1, 2021

Recently, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, who is also in Dubai with his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, hosted a dinner party for the newlyweds, Yuzi and Dhanashree.

Chahal got engaged to Dhanashree in August 2020. During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Dhanashree also travelled with Chahal to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

