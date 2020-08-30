Newsmakers: CBI grills Rhea Chakraborty for 3 days, Anushka Sharma pregnant, Sadak 2 gets a thumbs down

It’s been quite a week in Tinseltown, from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s pregnancy announcement to Rhea Chakraborty grilled for three days straight, here’s the news that made headlines this week.

It was quite a quick week and a lot has happened over this time in Tinseltown. We were hit with surprisingly shocking information that had both a good and bad impact on us. The week started off with the release of Khaali Peeli’s teaser. It was the day when Mirzapur 2 announced the release date as well that set the internet on fire. From and Virat Kohli’s pregnancy announcement to Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking revelations during her interviews with various news channels, over the course of this one week, a lot has happened.

Meanwhile, and announced that their wedding has been postponed. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Department summoned Rhea Chakraborty’s talent manager Jaya Saha.

With all this and much more happening in Bollywood, here’s an inside look at the biggest newsmakers this week that made headlines.

Sadak 2 becomes the lowest-rated film:

When the trailer for Sadak 2 was released, in no time it became the most disliked video in India and topped 3rd in the world. Meanwhile, the movie was recently released on a streaming site on Friday and it still continues to be a victim of vote-brigading as it is currently the lowest-rated film on IMDB with a 1.1 score. The film also received bad reviews from critics.

Meetu Singh and Shruti Modi WhatsApp chat accessed:

While Rhea Chakraborty was summoned for the third time by CBI for a probe, CNN News 18 reportedly accessed chats by Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh and his business manager Shruti Modi from 2019. The content included Meetu asking Shruthi for the actor’s prescription and if she could meet with his doctors. These chats supposedly reveal that the family was aware of the late actor’s health condition.

Rhea Chakraborty grilled for three days by CBI:

On Friday Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by the CBI to the DRDO house for a probe in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. On the first day she arrived at the DRDO guest house and was grilled for over 9-10 hours. The actress was summoned again on Saturday and was interrogated for another 7 hours. On Sunday, she was summoned yet again marking the third day of her interrogation related to the late actor’s death. She will supposedly also be interrogated by the ED and NCB.

Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence after 2 months with interviews on various news channels:

After citing various reasons related to her silence over the past two months ever since Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence, Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday broked her silence and appeared on various news channels defending herself and sharing her side of the story. She spoke about the late actor’s drug usage, his relationship with his family, and other financial allegations made against her. Post her interviews, the actress was slammed by netizens who claimed it was scripted.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy:

One of Bollywood’s most loved couples, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently took to their social media account and announced that they are pregnant. In an adorable post, they shared that their family of two is all set to become three. Their little one will arrive in 2021. The couple shared a picture of them together beaming with joy while Anushka flaunted her baby bump for the first time.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding postponed:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for quite some time now. While reports earlier stated that the couple is set to get hitched in December, owing to commitments, they have decided to postpone their wedding to 2021.

