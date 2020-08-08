Newsmakers: CBI takes over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, ED questions Rhea, Abhishek tests COVID 19 negative

From Sushant Singh Rajput’s case being handed over to CBI, to Enforcement Directorate questioning Rhea Chakraborty and Abhishek Bachchan getting discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID 19, here’s a look at top stories that made headlines the entire week. Check them out.

It has been quite a happening week in tinselvile. The week which started with Raksha Bandhan celebrations in Bollywood witnessed some interesting developments be in terms of new movie announcement, Sushant Singh Rajput’s much talked about death case or Disha Salian’s death. To begin with, surprised his fans early this week as he announced his next project Raksha Bandhan which will be helmed by Aanand L Rai. Later, Sushant’s death case took over the headlines as there were some intriguing developments in the case.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aditya Thackeray has clarified that he has no connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. On the other hand, after Centre accepted the Bihar Government’s request, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s case has been transferred to CBI who have filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and other accused in the case. While Rhea has been on the radar in the case for quite some time now, she was recently quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case filed by the late actor’s father KK Singh.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan, who was battling COVID 19 for almost a month now, has finally been tested negative for the deadly virus and will be discharged soon. With so much happening in the Bollywood industry, here’s a look at the big newsmakers of the week.

announces his second project with Aanand L Rai on Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar, who has been collaborating with Aanand L Rai for Atrangi Re, has now joined hands with the filmmaker for another project. The actor-director duo will be coming together for a family drama titled Raksha Bandhan. Akshay made the big announcement on the occasion of Rakhi as he comes with a story of a doting brother of four sisters. The movie is slated to release in November 2021.

Aditya Thackeray denies any connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has been coming up with new updates with every passing day. In fact, it’s been a while since there have been reports that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aditya Thackeray had a connection Sushant’s demise. It was reported that Aditya was present at a party at the late actor’s residence a night before he took the drastic step. However, the young Shiv Sena Leader has rubbished the news and stated that he has no connection with the case. Slamming the personal remarks made against him and his family, Aditya stated, “People are doing mud slinging on me personally and members of the Thackeray family... I have no connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death in any manner. This is politics over someone's death.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case officially transferred to CBI; Agency files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty & others

Ever since the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise surfaced, there have been continuous requests about transferring the case to CBI. And finally, the late actor’s family, friends and supporters took a sigh of relief after the Centre accepted Bihar Government’s request for the same. CBI has officially taken over the case and has even filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi. Besides, the agency has also sought a directive from the Supreme Court asking the Mumbai Police for their cooperation in the case.

ED probes Rhea Chakraborty in money laundering case

As a new development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Enforcement Directorate has been probing the money laundering charges against Rhea Chakraborty imposed by the late actor’s father. They had summoned the Jalebi actress to record a statement for the same and she did appear for the same lately. According to media reports, ED questioned Rhea about her source of income, bank details, companies owned by her, her relationship with Sushant and if he had authorised her to use his bank account. Reportedly, ED sources claimed that Rhea isn’t cooperating with the probe and is likely to be called again for questioning. Meanwhile, Rhea has shared pages from Sushant’s diary wherein the late actor had expressed gratitude towards her and her family.

Rhea Chakraborty Shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s diary page along with ‘only property’ she has of the late actor

As Rhea Chakraborty has been on the radar in context with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the actress has once again made headlines as she shared the only property she has of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star which happens to be sipper that had ‘Chhichhore’ written over it. Besides, she shared a photo of a page from Sushant’s diary which had a note of gratitude for Rhea, her brother, her parents and his dog Fudge. Sushant’s diary note that Rhea shared read, “I am grateful for my life. I am grateful for Lillu in my life. I am grateful for Bebu in my life. I am grateful for Sir in my life. I am grateful for Maam in my life. I am grateful for Fudge in my life. I am grateful for all the love in my life.”

Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID 19; Gets discharged from hospital

After battling COVID 19 for almost a month now, Abhishek Bachchan and his family have taken a sigh of relief as he has tested negative for the deadly virus. The actor shared the big news on social media and even got discharged from the Nanavati hospital. In an Instagram post, Abhishek expressed his gratitude towards the hospital staff for helping him beat COVID 19. "Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home," he wrote.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty claims she only has Sushant Singh Rajput’s one belonging and releases photo of his diary page

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×